SHARON LEE (PLUNKETT) BALLARD
Sharon Lee (Plunkett) Ballard was born on May 18, 1947 in Roswell, New Mexico and passed away on June 5, 2022 in Taft, Ca. Sharon grew up in Roswell until her life was turned upside down when her father Floyd Leonard Plunkett was tragically killed in an accident while at work. At the tender age of 7, and as the oldest child of 4, she helped her momma Wilma “Zeta” (Huffman) take care of her younger siblings so that her mom could go to work. They soon found their way to Taft where her momma Zeta met and married O.D. Allen. Soon thereafter 3 more siblings were added to the family.
Sharon continued to grow up in Taft and met the love of her life Chrisley Q. Ballard on a blind date. They were head over heals for each other and married a year later. Their family soon multiplied with 3 beautiful children Matthew, Mark, and Melissa. Over the years of raising their 3 children circumstances arose where they were able to also welcome 2 more beautiful children into their family, Doyle and Robby. Their family was now complete with 4 sons and a daughter. As many of you know Chris & Sharon always had welcoming open arms for those that needed a safe place to stay. Many of their children’s friends, their own siblings, and even some of their friends have found refuge in the Ballard house over the years. They were so compassionate and loving to everyone and especially to those in need.
Sharon loved her family deeply but she also had many other things that kept her busy and happy. She became very interested in birds and raising them. Over the years she had many different kinds like cockatiels, cockatoos, and sparrows. She was known to everyone as the “bird lady”. She took in any bird that needed a home. If someone found a hurt bird at the park or wherever, they’d call Sharon and bring it to her. She had a natural gift of nurturing them.
She also had many hobbies that she enjoyed like: sewing, beading, leather work, making jewelry, crocheting, painting, and gardening. All these hobbies kept her very busy.
Sharon was a lover of laughter. Oh how she loved to laugh. She enjoyed playing practical jokes. The deep belly laughs from “scaring” her kids and grandkids made her day. For those that were sensitive or ticklish on their necks she’d purposely “nibble” it to get a good laugh. She also loved taking goofy pictures or making funny videos with the filters on her phone. She’d make a goofy cross eyed, sticking your tongue out, wart on your nose, horns on your head picture that would give her belly laughs for hours. Laughter was a wonderful part of who she was.
Sharon is preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years Chris, and her parents Floyd Leonard Plunkett & Wilma Zeta Allen. She is survived by her 5 children and their spouses and 16 grandchildren: Matthew & Kambria Ballard and their children Austin, Brandon, and Carson. Mark & Stephanie Ballard and their children Krystyn, Nathan, Canden, and Natalie. Melissa Ballard and her children Garrett and Emily. Robby & Stacy Collins and their children Shane, Liam, Austin, & Amanda. Doyle & Amanda Angeles and their children Tyson, Aryannah, and Lily. Her siblings: Leonard & Kathryn Plunkett, Patricia Plunkett, Randy Plunkett, Keli (Allen) Martinez, Diane (Allen) Hinojosa, and Lori (Allen) & Joe Alvarado.
Sharon’s life was filled with many friends and family members who’ll miss her deeply. She’s now in Heaven in the arms of our Heavenly Father and reunited with her one true love Chris. With her it was never “Goodbye” it was always, “See ya later, Toot-a-Loo, or After While Crocodile”. So as your family and friends bid you farewell here on earth we know that it is not “Goodbye”, for we shall “SEE YA SOON”...
Graveside services will be provided by Greenlawn Funeral Homes and held at West Side District Cemetery in Taft, CA on Friday June 17, 2022 at 10:00 am. A reception will immediately follow at Taft West Hills Church of the Nazarene. Flowers and condolences may be sent in care of: Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93313
