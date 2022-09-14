Maricopa resident Sharon McKnight, 81, joined her Savior in paradise on August 4, 2022, at her home.
A service has not been planned at this time.
Mrs. McKnight was born July 21, 1941. She was a loving wife of 61 years to her devoted husband Mr. James McKnight.
Sharon is remembered particularly for her warm and loving demeanor, her fondness for her pets, and the delight she took in making babies laugh.
She was a faithful follower of Jesus and enjoyed spending time reflecting in His word and sharing His love.
Mrs. McKnight is survived by her husband; 4 children, Donna Anderson, Jeanie Reese, Diane Rhea, and James Carl McKnight; 15 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren. She joins her daughter Gay Lynn Boshears in eternal life.
