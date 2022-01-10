1980 – 2021
Shaun Michael Campbell, the G.O.A.T. (Aka Curly) born July 31, 1980 in Washington, Pennsylvania called home entirely too soon on December 29, 2021.
Shaun along with his family moved to Taft, CA when he was just eight and was a resident since.
He had a great love for his country, which inspired him to enlist in the United States Navy following in his mother’s footsteps. He served two WestPac tours during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
While enlisted, Shaun was assigned to the USS Constellation CV-64 out of North Island air station. There he chose the rate of Aircraft Director, one of the most stressful environments further validating his ability to remain calm, cool and collected as everyone who knew him could attest too. Additionally, he was awarded two letters of Commendation from the Commanding Officer and Rear Admrial.
He was the most loyal and honorable family man and that was the forefront of his life. He was selfless in nature and never wanted anything for himself but to help others and live and honorable life and to make his family, which he most certainly did.
In his professional life his work ethic was unmatched. He began his career in corrections in 2004 where he began as an officer then promoting to Sergeant, to Lieutenant, and securing the title of Chief of Security being the youngest person to ever hold that position at TCI. He even acted as Associate Warden of operations.
He gave his whole heart and all he had to those he loved. He is survived in death by his wife, Brooke Campbell; children, Katheryn, Ron, Abbigail, Madison, Hadlie, Cameron and Tatum (oldest to youngest); mother, Sheila Campbell; grandmother, Dennia Bowman; brother, James Campbell; sister-in-law, Sumer Campbell; sister, Amber Campbell and amazing nieces and nephews along with incredible friends who adored him because if you truly knew him what was not to love?
The family is requesting Private Funeral Services.
