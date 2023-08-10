Shelly was born on July 19, 1971. She passed away on July 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, Ca.
She is survived by her daughters Sarah Muro of Las Vegas, NV and Hannah Lipps of Dothan, AL. Her brother Michael and his wife, Michelle and their children Sydney Long and Zack Long of Taft. Her parents, Mike and Becky Long of Taft. Also survived by several Aunts and Uncles and many cousins.
The Celebration of life will be on Sept. 19th 2023 in Taft at the Westside Recreation Center main room at 5:30.
