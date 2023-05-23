Shirley Ann (Simmons) Chollman passed away peacefully in her home in Taft, CA on May 20, 2023, after battling cancer.
Shirley was born July 31, 1940, in Taft, CA to Charles and Leona Simmons. She grew up in Derby Acres, CA, attended school in Fellows and graduated Taft Union High School in 1958. Shirley was known for her tenacious work ethic. She worked majority of her adult life as a bookkeeper, waitress and loved the camaraderie with customers while working at Toppers, White Elephant, and McKittrick Penny Bar to name a few. She loved her family, cooking, reading, sewing, camping, and going to hockey games. Shirley was a busy mom to her four wonderful sons, and in 1980, she married Robert W. Chollman Jr., and they just celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary.
Shirley is survived by her devoted husband, Robert W. Chollman Jr; her sons and their wives, Jeffrey Miller (Arlene), Kenneth Miller (Kim). David Miller (Lori), and John Miller; stepchildren, Cindy Allen (Paul), Christy Price (Bill), Tommy Chollman, and Tammy Hinds; her daughter, Bea Ramirez (Rick); her 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; her brother Mel Simmons and sister-in-law, Marcy and brother-in-law, Norm, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Charles, and Leona Simmons; sister, Charleen Perreault, her nephew, Mark Simmons, stepchildren, Bobby Chollman and Timmy Chollman.
A service will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 11:00AM at the West Side District Cemetery, 440 Bob Hampton Rd, Taft, CA 93268. Services will be facilitated by Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.