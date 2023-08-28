Slobodanka “Suzan” Roach, born August 24th, 1951, in Yugoslavia, passed away August 9th, 2023, at Dignity Health Mercy Southwest Hospital in Bakersfield, California. She was a long-time resident of Taft, California, where she lived with her husband of 51 years, Wayne Roach.
Suzan is survived by her husband, Wayne Roach; two brothers-in-law, AJ Roach and Dwayne Roach (Tish); two sisters-in-law, Marilyn Santos and Ineta Davis (Geral); nine nieces and nephews, Danny Martinez, Charles Martinez, Charlotte Murch (Mike), Stephen Roach (Golda), Michael Watson (Jennifer), Johnny Roach (Heather), Shannon Gomez, Kayla Pendley (Chad), and Cameron Roach, as well as ten great-nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held for Suzan at Bakersfield National Cemetery (30338 East Bear Mountain Boulevard, Arvin, CA 93203), on Friday, September 1st, 2023, at 1:15 P.M. Services have been entrusted to the care of Lori Family Mortuary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.