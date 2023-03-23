A sporting clay tournament to benefit Westside youth programs will be held on April 1 at the Kern County Gun Club, 1245 Shotgun Road next to the Buena Vista Aquatic Recreation Area.
Entry includes 100 targets, lunch and drawings.
The registration fee is $400 per team of four or $100 for an individual.
Participation will be limited to 136 shooters.
Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and the game starts at 8 a.m.
For more information call Geoff DeMalade at 661-805-8808.
