The Taft Sportsmen’s Club annual Sporting Clay Shoot is scheduled for Saturday, May 13, 2023, and starts at 9 a.m. at the Kern County Gun Club, 12450 Shotgun Rd., Bakersfield.
The event costs $100 per person and a team of 5 is $500. This includes a barbecue lunch and drinks.
Prizes will be awarded to the 1st and 2nd place teams and individual high scores for females and males.
Lunch tickets for non-shooters are available for $10.
There will also be raffle to win several guns with tickets selling for $20 each.
Proceeds benefit the Taft Sportsmen’s Club scholarships for Taft High School and Taft College students.
Sign in begins at 8 a.m. on that day. For more information call Greg Gill at 661.342.2796 or Joe Gregory at 661.340.2365 or email to karenchitwood6@gmail.com.
