May 17, 1955 – January 8, 2023
Stanley “Dale” White was born in Fruita, Colorado. The Lord called him home after a battle with cancer. He moved to Taft, CA in 1983 and soon became a business co-owner of Excellent Fire Protection. He enjoyed his motorcycle travels, woodworking, and most recently blacksmithing.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents Everrett and Mary, and his sister Patti Neff.
He is survived by his wife Patty, his brother Ray, and his sister Helen (Sissy). Children: Travis and Sarah White, Andrew Holland, and Brody and Katy Beecher. Grandchildren: Chaise, Adelynne, Brooklynne, and Aurora.
Dale's services will be graveside at West Side Cemetery in Taft, CA at 11am on Friday, January 20, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the New Hope Church Building Fund.
Dale will be missed dearly by all those who loved and knew him.
