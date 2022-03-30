1931 – 2022
Stanley passed away in Bakersfield, California on March 22, 2022, after struggling for many years with Alzheimer, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Bakersfield, California to John and Margaret Cooper on March 21,1931 and moved to Reward, California shortly after. When he was 3 years old the family moved to the Little Santa Maria Valley and remained there for the remainder of his life.
He attended Olig school, Taft High School, graduating in 1949, and Taft Junior College.
Stanley met his future wife, Wanda Helms, at a Victory Oil BBQ and they married in 1952.
He lost his left hand in an accident in his youth, which never limited him from doing anything. He was raised by Carl Johe, who taught him the many lessons of life. He began working at an early age on the surrounding ranches, sewing grain sacks on a combine, driving tractor, driving harvester, working cattle, and all aspects of farming.
Farming was his true love and passion.
He started farming for himself in 1959. He purchased and leased property to build the ranch. In the 80s' he started Stanley Cooper & Sons Petroleum Distributorship, later know as Cooper's Petroleum, started the mining operation, purchased Dillingham Conductor Services. Later formed Diatom, LLC, which consisted of farming, cattle, and mining.
He was active in the community, serving on the McKittrick School board for 26 years and Westside Mosquito Abatement Board. He was an active member of the Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, and Shriners.
He loved to travel and often went with groups and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda, daughter Diane Williams (Larry), son David Cooper (Diane), sister Francis Hanson and daughter-in-law Janet Cooper.
Grandchildren Joshua Jordan, Danielle Jordan, Ashley Duke (Randy), Scott Cooper (Veronica), Jason Cooper (Faye), Matthew Cooper, Benjamin Cooper, Michael (Ben), and 7 great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents John and Margaret Cooper, brothers Jack & Emmett Cooper, and sister Audrey Clark and son Norman Cooper.
We would like to thank the loving care of Bristol Hospice and Acadia Gardens staff.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Shriners Children's Hospital or Youth for Christ in Bakersfield, California.
Viewing will be held at Greenlawn Southwest on Panama Lane, Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 3-5 pm.
Service will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022 at West Side District Cemetery in Taft, California at 11:00 am. www.GreenlawnM-c.com
