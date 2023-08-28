Special to the Taft Midway Driller
Newly appointed women’s soccer head coach Lyle Martin, Jr. has his team ready to go. His energy brings a renewed passion for the program.
Coach Martin shared his excitement about the upcoming season regarding four areas of importance:
A New Era
“The horizon of opportunities that lie ahead for the Taft College Women’s Soccer program fills me with immense excitement. We’re not just focused on winning; we’re laying the foundation for a style of soccer that resonates with passion, technical prowess, and a spirit everyone will want to be a part of.”
Our Pillar of Strength
“Our sole returning player, Celine Corona, embodies the essence of our team’s spirit. As our captain, she’s not just leading with her words but with actions, pushing the limits at every training session. Her commitment is the benchmark for what’s expected this season.”
Fresh Faces Ready to Shine
“Hailing from West High School, Yoshi Ramirez, Yvonne Ramos, and Natalie Perez are poised to demonstrate their mettle and make their mark. Their dedication to proving their worth is evident every time they step on the field.
Representing the heart of Taft, Sydney Campbell and Emily Leyva are eager learners, displaying an impressive knack for quickly integrating lessons into their gameplay.
With dazzling one-on-one skills, Melanie Mejia from Palmdale is a forward to watch, promising to be an offensive linchpin for us this season.
Stephany Castillo stands as a beacon of maturity and experience. Her hold-up play and sharp soccer IQ will undoubtedly be pivotal in our campaign.”
Diverse Talent, Unified Goal
“Our squad is blessed with diverse talents, from Maria Sanhueza’s Chilean-influenced, precise play to our vocal leader, Lauren Gutierrez, whose words galvanize the team into action. Ashley Parada Torres and Rosa Martinez from Golden Valley High School are fearless, ready to put their all on the line for the team.
Quiet in demeanor but powerful in play, both Irma Azanon, with her thunderous strikes, and Alana Garcia, with her deft skills, are set to surprise our opponents.
Last, but by no means least, guarding our citadel is the formidable Brianna Rivera. With reflexes as sharp as a hawk, she’s the last line of defense that no opponent would not want to come up against.”
The women’s soccer team’s first home contest in Taft will be on Friday, September 15 at 12:30 pm in conference play against West Hills Lemoore. Let’s support these Lady Cougars!
