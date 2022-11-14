Stephanie L. Lumpkins
December 27, 1951 – October 28, 2022
Stephanie Lumpkins passed away October 28, 2022, in Bakersfield, CA surrounded by family. Stephanie was born in Bakersfield, California on December 27, 1951. She spent most of her adolescent life in Fellows where she attended Midway and Taft High School. Growing up as the daughter of avid campers and fishermen, Stephanie quickly formed a love for the outdoors. It was on a family camping trip at the Morro Bay State Park she met the love of her life, Gary Lumpkins. Gary and Stephanie wed on Feb 7, 1970 and went on to have three children. They continued the family tradition of camping and fishing throughout their marriage taking annual trips to Klamath during the summer months to escape the heat and fish for salmon on the river while creating lasting friendships and unforgettable memories. Stephanie was a beloved wife, mom, mamaw, friend and she will be greatly missed.
Stephanie is survived by her husband Gary Lumpkins, children Gary Lumpkins, Jr. and spouse Donna, Wendy Dotson and husband Wayne, Shelley Irwin and husband Jimmy, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, sister Deborah Hull, brother Wayne Hull Jr. and wife Helen.
She is proceeded in death by her father Wayne Hull, mother Martha Hull, and sister Patricia Pauley.
Services will be held November 19, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at 1933 Speakeasy Bar & Grill 7900 Downing Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93308. A reception will immediately follow.
