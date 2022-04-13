1952 – 2022
Steven Lee Speer was born on June 18th, 1952, in Oildale, California to his parents, Omer Lee Speer and Lena Mae Wood. He passed away at home peacefully surrounded by family on April 3rd, 2022, in Taft, California. Steve graduated from Coalinga High School in 1970 and took pride in being a Coalinga Horned Toad. After graduating, he worked for S&W Construction as a welder’s helper where his interest in welding originated. Shortly thereafter he started his own business – Speer’s Welding. In 1982, he moved to Taft and worked for Mobil Oil for thirteen years. After Mobil Oil, Steve worked for various contractors until retiring in 2003. Steve was a dedicated grandpa and one of his greatest joys was being able to spend time with his grandchildren along with, watching them grow. Steve also enjoyed waterskiing, playing softball, and golf. Those that were close to Steve knew his love for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Green Bay Packers, where he spent many nights cursing at the TV.
Steve was a loving brother, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He is preceded in death by his parents and two beloved dogs, Shay and Paxton. Steve is survived by his brother: Mike Rasey, two daughters: Lisa Daley, Stephanie Pullman and her husband Robert Pullman, and a son, Steven Speer, grandchildren: Payton Sexton and her husband Ryan Sexton, Anamarie Daley, Christopher Goodman, Andrew Pullman, Jacob Daley, Chloe Speer, Ella Daley, and Deagen Speer, two nieces: Shannon Rasey and Janay Ortiz, a great-grandson: Zade Sexton, and former spouse: Catherine McDonald.
A graveside service will be held at West Side Cemetery on May 21st, 2022, at 11:00 AM, with a Celebration of Life to follow at Taft’s Historic Fort.
