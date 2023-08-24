Taft College Women’s Volleyball is on the go. Already with a few scrimmages on the road, they hosted one of their own on Wednesday.
Head Coach Mallori Rossi shared her excitement abput the upcoming season
“This is going to be an exciting year for Cougar Volleyball. We have four returners, all of whom were All-Conference selections last season,” Rossi said. “They are complimented well by our eight very talented recruits who are already helping elevate the level of our program. We are also thrilled to have six local recruits on the team this year. The entire team is very eager, competitive, and hard-working which combined with the talent will make for a season to remember.”
Sophomores ShaCe Niu and Kailee Wakatake return as First Team All-Conference Selections. Kailee led the conference in digs per set and was selected as Libero of the Year for the 2022 season and ShaCe led the conference last year in assists per set. Also sophomores, Taniyah Fletcher and Dayanara Mendoza, return with a great amount of experience and All Conference Honorable Mention honors.
Rossi had this to say about her freshmen:
“Ariana Helbling is a freshman setter who will make an immediate impact on the court. She is a high-level setter who can play any position and her knowledge of the game and tremendous leadership skills will add a lot to our team.
McCall Crippen is an energetic and talented outside. She has a hammer of an arm and very springy. She has a great personality on the court which helps her teammates to remain calm during competition.
We are thrilled that Jayde Gonzalez decided to join us from Taft Union High School. She will make a big impact at the net immediately and she is such a joy to work with in the gym. She is eager to learn more about the game and a very supportive teammate.
Avery Claunch is solid six rotation pin who will see playing time as an outside and right side. Her confidence and leadership are a great addition to our team. She has played club volleyball at a high level, and it shows in her composure on the court.
Sabrina Kefu will be very dominant at the net. She loves to have fun on the court while also bringing intensity. She puts up a huge block which will make a bug improvement in our defense.
Corrine Moyar is a multi-sport athlete (she is a member of our softball team) who has a heavy arm. She will continue to develop into a consistent right side.
Freshmen Ryah Snedden, Brisa Lopez, and Tailynn Boggs will add depth to the DS position. They are hungry to learn more about the game and I believe they all have great potential to help our program's ball control.”
TC volleyball preview
