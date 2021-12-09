Taft Union High School's JV basketball team dropped a close game to Tehachapi this week.
The Wildcats gave up a foul on three-point attempt in the closing seconds of the game and Tehachapi player sank all three free throws to put the warriors up by four with 20 seconds to play
Taft set up a play and drew a foul, but the two points on free throws weren't enough and Taft fell 47-45.
Coach Robert Lumsden said it was a close game all the way.Tehachapi led 11-10 after one quarter, and held a 23-22 lead at the half.
Taft outscored the Warriors 12-8 in the third period to take a 34-31 lead into the final quarter
"The game was tight throughout," he said. “We had a couple chances to hold for the last shot at the end of a quarter but ended up turning it over or shooting too early and giving them a chance to score instead. At the end of the first half we were up 22-18 but gave up 5 points when we could have just ran the clock down.
Taft was playing with only seven players.
Jonnell Williams led Taft in scoring with 18 points,, Ruben Lopez had 10, Tristan Wade 6, Uriel Morales 6, Josh Cundiff 2, Alex Noland 2, Malachi Warren 1.
