Amanda Clark is Taft College’s new women’s softball coach.
Clark, who coached at Mt. San Jacinto College through this spring, will be restarting a program that was idle in 2023 due to a lack of players.
“As Head Coach, Amanda Clark will make a phenomenal impact on our Women’s Softball Program at Taft College, said Cougar Athletic Director Kanoe Bandy. “By dedicating many years of her life to the sport and earning her master’s degree in kinesiology, she has proven herself as a leader who can fully and positively impact the ‘whole person’ of each of the student-athletes under her mentorship. We all look forward to seeing how she transforms them on the field and for life.”
Clark grew up playing softball most of her life and continued to play throughout college. She played softball at the University of Redlands and earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology in 2014. In 2015, she had the phenomenal opportunity to play and coach overseas in Europe.
Following her graduation, she became the volunteer assistant infield coach for the University
of Redlands Bulldogs.
In 2016, Clark decided to further her education in sports psychology at California State University Long Beach.
At CSULB, she worked with athletic teams on campus as a Mental Sports Consultant Intern. In May of 2018, Amanda earned her master’s in kinesiology with an emphasis in sports psychology.
Clark served as an assistant coach for the Mt. San Jacinto Eagles in 2019 and 2020 and then took over the program. She served as head coach for the Mt. San Jacinto Eagles from 2020 through 2023.
