Taft Union High School will open the CIF Central Section volleyball playoffs as the top seed in Div. V.
The Wildcats will host the No. 16 seed, Highland, at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
If Taft wins on Tuesday, they will host the winner of the Wonderful College Prep-Golden Valley match on Thursday.
The Wildcats finished the season in third place in the South Sequoia League with a 7-5 league record and won their last regular season match with a 3-0 sweep at home against Wasco.
League champion Chavez (12-0 in the SSL) is the 16th seed in the Div. II bracket and second-place McFarland (8-4 in league) is the No. 7 seed in Div. IV.
Wasco is the seventh seed in the Div. V bracket.
