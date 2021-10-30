Taft Union High School was seeded No. 1 in Div. VI in the CIF Central Section football playoffs on Saturday.
The Wildcats draw a first round bye and will play the winner of the Kern Valley-Lindsay game at home on Nov. 12.
Taft finished the regular season with a 4-4 overall record and the Wildcats went 2-3 in the South Sequoia League.
The Wildcats wound up the regular season with a 34-14 win over Arvin Friday night in Martin Memorial Stadium.
Taft trailed Arvin 14-12 late in the second period but scored a touchdown off a blocked field goal and led the rest of the way.
Five of the seven SSL are in the playoffs
League champion Wasco (9-0) is the 14th seed in Div. II and will play at No. 3 Centennial (6-3).
Runner-up Kennedy is seeded 12 in Div. III and plays at Washington Union.
Shafter and Chavez are both in Div. V. Chavez is the the No. 9 seed in Div. V and plays at Madera Liberty while Shafter got the No. 5 seed and hosts Riverdale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.