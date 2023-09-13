Taft Union High School’s girls golf team placed third in a league match in Delano Tuesday, but their coach is predicting they’ll be finishing much higher soon
The Wildcats were third out of the seven schools in the SSL at Delano Golf Course, par 32. The Wasco Tigers continued their dominant play and Taft and Shafter battled once again for second place, with Shafter coming out on top by six strokes.
“The 'Cats are on the verge of putting it all together and I foresee us dominating the Generals as we move forward with 18 hole matches starting next Tuesday at North Kern Golf Course,” Coach Mike Cowan said.
Team Scores:
Wasco 237
Shafter 270
Taft 276
McFarland 305
Chavez 310
Delano 334
Kennedy 335
Individual Scores:
Mylee Gonzalez 47
Jenna Rios 55
America Vargas 55
Ryann Bracken 58
Stephanie Avina 61
Rylee Dodson 69
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.