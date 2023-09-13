Taft Union High School’s girls golf team placed third in a league match in Delano Tuesday, but their coach is predicting they’ll be finishing much higher soon

The Wildcats were third out of the seven schools in the SSL at Delano Golf Course, par 32. The Wasco Tigers continued their dominant play and Taft and Shafter battled once again for second place, with Shafter coming out on top by six strokes. 

“The 'Cats are on the verge of putting it all together and I foresee us dominating the Generals as we move forward with 18 hole matches starting next Tuesday at North Kern Golf Course,” Coach Mike Cowan said. 

Team Scores: 

Wasco 237

Shafter 270

Taft 276

McFarland 305

Chavez 310

Delano 334

Kennedy 335

Individual Scores: 

Mylee Gonzalez 47

Jenna Rios 55

America Vargas 55

Ryann Bracken 58

Stephanie Avina 61

Rylee Dodson 69