Taft Union High School's junior varsity boys basketball team suffered another tough loss in a close game to Paso Robles last week.
The 'Cats fell 25-23 despite holding Paso Robles to just one field goal in the final two quarters.
"We had a good run in the 3rd quarter where I felt like we were playing great defense and that was translating to us making plays offensively as well," Coach Robert Lumsden said."We only gave up one basket in the entire 2nd half…the rest of their points came from the free throw line….including all 7 of their points in the 4th quarter."
Taft trailed 15-7 at the half but outscored Paso 10-3 in the the third quarter to cut the deficit to one. Paso clinched the win by outscoring Taft 7-6 in the fourth.
Tristen Wade was Taft's leading scorer with 9 points,, Ruben Lopez had 6, Chase Philips added 5 and Jonnell Williams had 3.
