Taft runners had a good showing at the Moro Bay Invitational last week with three Wildcats finishing in the top 25.
There were 40 schools at the cross country meet.
Maya Katz was the top TUHS finisher, placing tenth in the girls race. She covered the 2.56-mile course in 17:59.2
Teammate Jade Zaldivar placed 24th with a time of 18:32.2
For the boys, Kade Fetterman placed 20th in 15:03.5
The course was shortened by a high tide, race officials said.
