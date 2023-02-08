Taft Union High School's girls soccer goalie is only a freshman but she's making a big impression in her first season.
Belicia Ramirez is 14th in the nation in saves with 182 in just 18 games, according to Maxpreps, and her Coach Tom White said she's fifth in California.
Ramirez is part of a Wildcat soccer team that will be playing for the South Sequoia League Championship Thursday night. Taft beat Wasco Tuesday, and can wrap up the SSL crown with a win at home against Delano.
Ramirez, 14, didn't even volunteer for the position when White asked for someone to play the position when practice started last fall.
So White picked her.
"I kind of already thought he was going to do that," she said.
Ramirez started playing goalie as a young girl with her aunt, who taught her to play the position.
"We would train every day," she said.
She played goalie and other positions through youth soccer.
White and assistant Bethany Fitzsimmons said Ramirez is both versatile and coach-able.
"She has that ability to give anything a try," White said.
She started working there and was a great fit.
"She figured out she could play the position," White said.
"Goalie is a position where you either have it or you don't. She has it," Fitzsimmons said. "She's super aggressive in the box. She not afraid to attack any player that crosses into it."
What does she like about playing goalie?
"The thrill when the balls coming right at you...when they kick the ball and I try to block it," she said.
Ramirez said it's also the anticipation waiting for the shot on goal.
"When they kick it I like to block it," she said
