The Taft Union High School varsity girls tennis team defeated North High with a score of 6-3 in their scrimmage on Tuesday.
The Wildcats took all three doubles wins thanks to their strong pair-ups: Perla Camacho/Yuridia Zuniga Avila, Julia Farewell/Nayha Duenas, and Camila Garcia/Jasel Torres. Singles wins came from Julia Farewell in the number three spot, Veronica Mejia in the number five spot, and Alicia Osornio playing number six.
