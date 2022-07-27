Taft Union High School baseball standout Logun Clark is now a professional.
Clark, who graduated from TUHS in June after being named co-MVP of the South Sequoia League as Taft's catcher, was drafted by the Cleveland Guardians last week in the 16 round of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft.
Clark was the 481st pick overall and only the second Kern County player drafted.
Clark signed a contract with the Guardians and headed to Arizona earlier this week to begin working with the Guardians' organization.
He had previously committed to play college baseball at CSU Bakersfield.
Clark batted .439 and led the Wildcats with a .591 on-base percentage as a senior. He had 36 hits in 29 games played with 33 RBIs.
