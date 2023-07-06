Taft College has announced the hiring of new women's basketball Coach Romeo Lagmay Jr.
Led by Superintendent/President Brock McMurray and Athletic Director Kanoe Bandy, the hiring committee selected Romeo “for his exceptional coaching expertise, depth and breadth of experience, and dedication to developing successful student-athletes both academically and athletically, a TC news release said.
Lagmay is an award-winning basketball coach and two-time board member-elect of the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA),
“Lagmay, known as Coach Romeo, is renowned nationwide as a motivational leader who energetically drives transformation at all levels,” the college said.
Among his many accolades, he holds the distinction of being the all-time winningest coach at Dawson Community College in Montana and recently led his team to the 2022 preseason conference tournament championship and WBCA’s #1 Team GPA in the nation.
He also led Talladega College (Alabama) to a NAIA top 10 national ranking and a USCAA National Championship, and he achieved one of the best turnaround records in the country at NCAA Division II Salem University in West Virginia.
“His extraordinary expertise and dedication to the sport have allowed him to consistently develop under-estimated players and programs into nationally recognized powerhouses at all levels of collegiate competition,” the college said.
Lagmay said he is excited about coming to Taft.
"I can't express how grateful and blessed I am to be back in my home state of California,” he said. “I am anxious to get on campus and put into practice my past successes by establishing a culture of excellence academically and athletically. I believe in teaching more than just basketball—I help young adults to create a moral compass of ethics and values within themselves to make positive, lifelong contributions to society. Taft College is the place I want to be!"
Coach Romeo's impressive coaching résumé speaks volumes about his abilities to transform programs and develop players. He will work diligently to instill a culture of excellence within the Taft College Women's Basketball Program. His deep knowledge and experience as a Coach and Mentor will undoubtedly empower his team of student-athletes to achieve remarkable success both on and off the court.
Athletic Director Kanoe Bandy said she, too is looking forward to basketball season.
“I'm very excited to have Romeo Lagmay as our new Women's Basketball Head Coach. He brings with him a tremendous amount of knowledge and experience,” she said. “I look forward to watching our team develop and grow under Coach Romeo's leadership."
