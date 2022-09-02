COSTA MESA – The 2022 Taft College men's soccer team got off to an impressive start as the Cougars rolled to a 4-0 win at Orange Coast College on Friday in both teams' season-opener.
After a scoreless first half, the Cougars offense came alive over the final 45 minutes. Sophomore Ebubechukwu (Ebu) Ekpemogu led the charge by scoring twice and adding an assist.
Ekpemogu's goal in the 50th minute off the assist from Steven Fuentes opened up the scoring surge and gave Taft a 1-0 lead.
Five minutes later, it was Ekpemogu with the assist, this time setting up Daniel Zamora's goal in the 55th minute.
In the 70th, Ekpemogu and Fuentes connected once again to make it a 3-0 Cougar advantage. And in the 85th minute, Lisandro Ceja Flores closed out the victory with his goal thanks to the assist from Anthony Santano.
Sophomore goalkeeper Jamie Tiscareno was solid in goal. He needed to make just four saves to earn the shutout.
