A brief two-game losing skid came to an end for the No. 8 state-ranked Taft College men's soccer team thanks to a 1-0 non-conference win over visiting College of the Canyons on Tuesday.
The Cougars improved to 11-2-3 overall with the victory, their second of the season over Canyons (5-5-5 overall).
Osvaldo Navarro gave Taft an early 1-0 lead with his goal in third minute off the assist from Joseph Hutchins. The two squads battled for the remainder of the contest but neither could find the back of the net and Navarro's strike proved to be the game-winner.
TC goalkeeper Myron Gregory and his defense played well to earn the shutout, the Cougars' ninth of the season.
Taft returns to Central Valley Conference action on Oct. 29 when the Cougars travel to West Hills Lemoore for a 2 p.m. game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.