Traveling on the road on September 12, Taft College Men's Soccer got a massive point on the road after an intense game against College of the Desert. The game ended in a draw after an early and late goal.
College of the Desert was able to find the back of the net in the first 5 mins from open play to put them up 1-0. Although Desert got an early lead, Taft looked to respond right away but just couldn't find the back of the net after several chances created.
Going into halftime the score was 1-0 with Desert leading.
Taft got together at halftime and looked to tune up pieces to try and get back in the game. In the second half, Taft was on Desert's half for most of the half creating chance after chance. The Cougars were finally able to find the goal they truly deserved in the last 5 minutes to tie the game 1-1 from their captain Diego Mireles.
The game ended with a 1-1 score with both teams playing their hardest.
The team is at home today against Santa Barbara City College. The match starts at 3 p.m.
