The road to the 2022 state championships begins this week for the Taft College men's soccer team. On Monday, the Cougars received the No. 2 seed for the upcoming Northern California Regional Playoffs.
Taft received a first-round bye and will host 15 Foothill College Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Ticket prices for the California Community College Athletic Association postseason game are $12 for general admission and $8 for all identified students, faculty, staff, senior citizens age 60 and over, and children under 12 years old.
The Cougars enter the postseason with an impressive 13-3-3 overall record and shared the Central Valley Conference championship with Fresno City College at 7-1-2. It marked the fifth CVC title for Taft over the past 10 years.
Taft is making its second straight postseason appearance. Last season, the Cougars advanced to the second round of the playoffs. TC looks to return to the state championships for the first time since reaching the finals in 2017.
Foothill enters the postseason with a 9-8-3 overall record and finished this in the Coast Conference North Division at 6-4-1.
Three wins are needed by Taft to advance to the 2022 CCCAA State Championships on Dec. 2 & 4 at American River College in Sacramento.
