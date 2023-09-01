After winning their season opener last week, the Taft men’s soccer program is just not stopping there. With a rich tradition of success, which includes a state title, the number one goal remains the same: To Win State Always!
In his 22nd year at the helm, Men’s Soccer Head Coach Angelo Cutrona credits the tradition, “Past players and teams here set the bar high. We have culture, tradition, and pride in our program. The weight of the shirt isn’t for everybody. It is pressure for most, but this team is hungry and approaching the season as an opportunity not pressure. The team consists of blue-collar workers that work to prove themselves worthy of receiving a higher education and being called champions on the field.”
The soccer team has a bit of a sour taste in their mouth after last year’s season. Returning sophomores vowed to make another run at a title shot after placing 3rd place in last year’s State finish.
Coach Cutrona details strong areas he believes will make for a successful program and season:
Team
“A team should have heart, grit, resilience, and courage to become a better version of themselves. There is hunger, where a player and players want to become great and work hard every day!
Family Environment
We believe in our program that we fight together, have mental toughness, and no man left behind type atmosphere.
Soccer
We try and produce powerful, strong athletic athletes, yet very determined on defense.
Offensively, we want to be a possession-controlled team with the purpose of scoring lots of goals.”
The sophomore class are prime examples of what it means to represent these high expectations and standards. They consider themselves to be very mature and will hopefully lead others to be on the same path of success.
Coach Cutrona, his staff and team want it all. Their goal is to win back-to-back conference championships, being the lone champs without having to share the title.
The Cougars will be on the road for the second match when they challenge Los Angeles Mission on Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. Their home opener is slated for Friday against Orange Coast College at 3 pm.
