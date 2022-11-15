For the first time since 2017, the Taft College Cougars are Central Valley Conference champions. TC closed out the regular season on Friday with a 1-1 draw at Merced to end in a tie on top of the CVC standings with Fresno City College at 7-1-2.
It marks the fifth Central Valley Conference title for Taft over the past 10 years. The Cougars also shared the CVC championship with Fresno City in 2017 and 2015 while Taft won took the conference title outright in 2014 and 2013.
Taft closed out the regular season with an impressive 13-3-3 overall record and entered the final week of the play ranked No. 9 in the California Community College Sports Information Association (CCCSIA) State Poll. More importantly, the Cougars ended with the second-highest power points ranking in Northern California and should receive a top-5 seed in the upcoming regional playoffs.
The 2022 Northern California Regional Playoffs get underway on Nov. 19. Last season, Taft advanced to the second round of the playoffs.
