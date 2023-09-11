Taft College Men's Soccer opened their home opener with a 1-1 draw against Orange Coast College with a goal from sophomore Anthony Santano.
Taft started the game strong with the first goal of the match scoring in the first minute of the game with Omar Marquez flicking the ball to Santano who chipped the keeper to make it 1-0.
Taft went into the half with a 1-0 lead although it wasn't their best half.
The second half Taft had a lot of opportunities to go up in the score but couldn't find a way to put the ball in the back of the net. Orange Coast had a breakaway in the last minutes of the game and capitalized with a goal to tie the game 1-1.
Taft tried to score a goal in the last minutes of the game so that they could get that first win at home but unfortunately the match ended 1-1.
Taft didn't have the best game but look to bounce back this Tuesday, September 12 on the road at College of the Desert. The match starts at 4:30 pm.
Captain Diego Mireles shared his post-game remarks, "Although we didn't get the result we wanted, I know the team is hungry to keep pushing forward. We set a high standard for ourselves every day and I believe it will lead us to success."
Men's Soccer is currently 2-0-2 on the season.
