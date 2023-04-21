Taft College athletic director Kanoe Bandy has announced the hiring of Lyle Martin, Jr. as the Cougars' new women's soccer head coach for the upcoming 2023 fall season.
Martin is a former professional soccer player who played for several teams, including Chivas USA, Vancouver Whitecaps, Xi'an Chanba, Wuhan Huanghelou, and Beijing Baxy, becoming the first American to play in China. While playing professional, Martin found his true passion, which was coaching the game. He has run multiple camps and clinics through his playing career and continues to do so today; this fueled his desire to become a full-time coach.
"I'm excited to take on the position as the head women's soccer coach with Taft College," Martin said. "I look forward to continuing to develop my coaching abilities while helping my players reach their full potential."
After retiring from professional soccer, Martin returned to coach at his alma mater Stockdale High School. He led his team to back-to-back conference championships. Despite the on-field success, Martin is more proud of his players going on to college for either academics or athletics than the trophies won at the end of the season.
Throughout his coaching career, he has been recognized for his leadership and coaching abilities. Following the 2021-22 season, he was named the South Yosemite League (SYL) Coach of the Year. He has also been recognized as a top coach by various soccer organizations in the Bakersfield area.
Martin is known for his commitment to developing players and helping them reach their potential both on and off the field. He has a reputation for being a skilled and passionate coach who cares deeply about his players and their success. In addition to his coaching duties, Martin is also involved in running community outreach programs that use soccer to promote education and healthy living.
"I believe that soccer can be a powerful tool for promoting teamwork, discipline, and personal growth," Martin said. "I'm committed to using my coaching platform to make a positive impact on my players and the broader community."
This past season (2022), the TC women's soccer team compiled a 14-5-3 overall record while advancing to the second round of the Northern California Regional Playoffs. Taft went 9-2-3 in Central Valley Conference play to finish in third place under former women's head coach Angelo Cutrona.
