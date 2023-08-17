Taft had the honor of hosting the Babe Ruth Pacific Southwest Regional Tournament. There were five teams from California, including Taft, along with teams from Hawaii, Utah, Nevada, and Arizona.
Taft College Athletic Director Kanoe Bandy, a native of the state of Hawaii and longtime resident of Taft, was granted throwing the first pitch at the Babe Ruth Tournament. It was a special moment for Kanoe, “It was an honor to throw out the first pitch, but more importantly, it was awesome to interact with the athletes who traveled from out of state and out of the area to participate in the tournament.”
On July 29, Hawaii’s Island Boys 13U team was able to further advance by winning in Taft, defeating Team Utah in the championship bracket, and is now headed to Glen Allen, Virginia from August 10-20. There, they will compete with other champions from all other U.S. regional tournaments.
The regional tournament for the Babe Ruth League of America is slated into the specific region of Taft City. The host city is awarded a team in the tournament but unfortunately, the local team of Taft has been removed from the bracket losing in the opening round on July 25.
The Babe Ruth Tournament is one of the most exciting national youth baseball tournaments where players from past tournaments have gone on to have incredible high school and college baseball careers and some have even gone on to be drafted to play Major League Baseball.
