Taft College's mens soccer team disposed of three teams in an eight-day period to win a berth in the state community college soccer finals this Friday and Saturday.
Taft, the No. 2 seed in the north, opened with a 5-0 win over Foothill on Nov. 19 to open the regional playoffs, then edged City College of San Francisco 1-0 on Nov. 22 and beat Hartnell 2-1 on Saturday.
Taft jumped out to an early lead and was never threatened.
Aldo Pantoja scored Taft's first goal with an assist from Moises Cisneros just four minutes into the match. Five minutes later, Gabriel Soto put Taft up 2-0, again with an assist from Cisneros.
Goals by Oma Marquez (assist by Soto) and Anthony Santano (unassisted) gave Taft a 4-0 lead at the half.
Ariel Banuelos scored the other TC goal off an assist by Daniel Funes.
Four days later, the Cougars hosted CC San Francisco.
Soto's goal in the 30th minute would prove to be the game-winner for No. 2-seeded Taft College in a 1-0 win over No. 7 City College of San Francisco on Tuesday in Round 3 of the Northern California Regional Playoffs to put the No. 2 Cougars against Hartnell, the No. 3 seed
Hartnell was a 2-0 winner over No. 6 Cosumnes River College in its third-round game on Tuesday.
Thanks to a pair of second-half goals by Angel Navarro and Alexander Castrejon, No. 2 seeded Taft edged No. 3 Hartnell College by a final score of 2-1 on Saturday in Round 4 of the Northern California Regional Playoffs.
The regional final victory has secured the Cougars a spot among the final four at the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) State Championships, set for Dec. 2 & 4 at American River College in Sacramento.
Joining Taft at the state championships are Merced, the team TC tied for the Central Valley Conference championship, Oxnard, and defending champ Mt. San Antonio.
TC returns to the state championships for the first time since 2017. That season, the Cougars reached the state championship final, but suffered a 2-0 loss to Fresno City College in the title game. The 2017 state tournament was also held at American River College.
Taft won its lone state championship in 2007.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.