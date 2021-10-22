An impressive season for the Taft College women's volleyball team continued on Wednesday night as the Cougars went on the road to pick up a 3-1 victory over Reedley College.
TC won the match by scores of 25-18, 23-25, 25-18, 25-16 to improve to 8-2 in Central Valley Conference play. The Cougars are currently tied for second place in the CVC with College of the Sequoias and are 9-6 overall.
Taft once again played all six of its players for the entire match. Kayla Iwata had another big night, leading the Cougars with 37 assists, 20 digs, and eight aces.
Kaimana Botelho-Patoc and Jada Dias also played a huge role on offense as Botelho-Batoc had a match-high 17 kills while Dias totaled 13 kills.
On defense, Botelho-Patoc added 18 digs, Avianna Isisaki had 17, Della Sedillo posted 14, Dias had 12, and Morgan Pulido chipped in with eight.
Taft returns to action on Friday (Oct. 22) when the Cougars travel to Porterville College for a 6 p.m. Central Valley Conference match. The match will be live streamed by Porterville at its YouTube Channel.
