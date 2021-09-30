The No. 11 state-ranked Taft College women's soccer team traveled south to Cerritos College in Norwalk and left with a 4-1 non-conference victory over the Falcons on Friday. The Cougars improved to 7-1 overall this season and have now won four straight games.
Three difference Cougars scored while the Falcons spotted Taft an early 1-0 lead in the 12th minute thanks to an own-goal.
Devan Furukawa made it 2-0 with her goal in the 21st minute, but Cerritos cut the deficit in half by scoring in the 39th minute to send the game into halftime 2-1.
TC broke the game open in the second. Juliet Garcia buried a penalty kick in the 73rd minute and Alyssandra Gonzales closed out the victory just moments before the final whistle in the 90th minute off the assist from Alona Chapman.
Goalkeeper Natalia Navarro made three saves for the Cougars. Today's goal was her first allowed over their past three games.
