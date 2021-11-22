A penalty kick shootout decided who advanced in Saturday's Taft College at Cabrillo College opening-round of the women's Northern California Regional Playoff game.
After 120 minutes of scoreless soccer, No. 6-seeded Cabrillo outlasted No. 11 Taft 8-7 in the shootout to end another impressive season for the Cougars.
The contest is officially recorded as a tie for both squads resulting in a final overall record of 15-5-2 for Taft. The Cougars were third in the Central Valley Conference standings with an 8-3-1 mark.
TC made its fourth postseason appearance, dating back to 2017.
