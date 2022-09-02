The Taft College women's soccer team finally had its chance to kick off the 2022 season. Despite being outshot by a 12-7 margin, the visiting Cougars came away with a 1-0 win at San Bernardino Valley College on Tuesday.
Freshman Delia Bocanegra was impressive in her TC debut. She tallied five shots in the contest and provided the game's lone goal, a free kick she nailed from 28 yards out past SBVC goalkeeper Haley Weghorst in the 55th minute.
The Taft defense as well as sophomore keeper Natalia Navarro were solid in posting a season-opening shutout. Navarro, who totaled eight shutout last season in helping lead the Cougars to the regional playoffs, came up with six saves on Tuesday.
Following today, the TC women will play four of its next five games at Taft, including the upcoming home opener on Friday (Sep. 2) at 1:30 p.m. against visiting San Joaquin Delta College.
