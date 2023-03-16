Taft College baseball student-athlete Tyren Dorrance has been named to the 2023 CCCAA Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll.
Tyren was selected out of 24,000 highly talented student-athletes in the CCCAA for this very special honor. He will be personally recognized for this achievement by CCCAA Executive Director Jennifer A. Cardone at the CCCAA Celebration of Student-Athletes Luncheon at 11:45 a.m. on March 29. at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in Sacramento, California.
Superintendent/President Brock McMurray said, “Taft College is incredibly proud of Tyren’s achievements both on and off the baseball field. Congratulations to Tyren on this
