Taft sophomore libero , the state leader in overall digs and San Diego Mesa College sophomore outside hitter Kailyn Jager, the state leader in kills per set, are the Week #3 selections as CCCWVCA State Players of the Week.
Wakatake, a 5-1 defensive wizard from Kalani High in Honolulu, Hawaii, was the Central Valley Conference Libero of the Year as a freshman. She tops all liberos in total digs with 273, averaging 6.35 per set. Last week, she amassed 149 digs in six matches (25 a match) as she helped Taft to a 4-2 week. Her high was 29 in a 5-set win over Shasta.
Wakatake totaled 38 digs earlier this month v. Ohlone. She is passing at a 2.52 rate and served six aces last week.
Jager, a 6-foot talent from La Costa Canyon High (Carlsbad), transferred to Mesa after playing her freshman season at Mira Costa, where she helped the Spartans to a #16 playoff seed as the team's top hitter (SoCal Region leader in total points in 2022). This season, she is averaging a state-best 5.13 kills and is again topping all Southern California players in points (195).
Jager collected 71 kills in a 4-0 week for recently state rated #7 and still undefeated Mesa, beating the likes of #5 Irvine Valley, #6 Ventura and #11 Cypress. She scored 21 kills with 17 digs in the Irvine, then hit .474 with 11 kills while serving six aces in the triumph over Cypress. She had a .301 hitting percentage for the week, totaling 38 digs, 13 blocks (eight solo) and nine aces.
