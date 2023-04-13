Thomas R. Cleveland Apr 13, 2023 Apr 13, 2023 Updated 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thomas R. Cleveland, a resident of Taft, passed away on April 8th, 2023, at the age of 85. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Lori Family Mortuary. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest News Carjacking suspect to be arraigned Ethel R. McClurry Martin C. Infante Thomas R. Cleveland Taft Police activity for April 11-12 Walter Leroy Knox Taft Police activity for April 10-11 Taft man arrested for robbing 79-year-old woman in Bakersfield Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTaft man arrested for robbing 79-year-old woman in BakersfieldOne dead, one critically injured in Highway 166 crashUpdate: Woman, 19, died in Highway 166 crashWalter Leroy KnoxDon McCostlinGreg BurchUpdate: More than 20 felony counts filed against suspects in carjackings, shootingsMrs. Debra Lynn AnglinEthel R. McClurryTaft Police activity for April 8-9 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition Taft Midway Driller To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
