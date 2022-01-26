It is with great sadness and in loving memory that we share the sudden passing of Thomas (Tom) Perry on January 11, 2022. Tom was born on December 19, 1952 in Bakersfield, California to Eugene and Betty Perry.
Tom is survived by his wife, Candy, his daughter Stefany Ginn and husband Jeff, grandchildren, Triston Ginn and wife Bella, Cameron Ginn and Hannah, and Bryson Ginn, and one very special great granddaughter, Hadley Ginn. His daughter Tiffany Yaws and husband Sean, grandchildren Brooklyn Yaws, and Corbin Yaws, His stepson Tony Virgilio(Allie), grandchildren Hunter, Taylor, and Stevie Jean. His stepdaughter Mandy Virgilio, grandchildren Wyatt, Justice, Madison and Mason. Stepdaughter-in-law Crystal, grandchildren, Madelin and Savannah.
Tom is also survived by his sister, Sandy Smith and her son, Jesse(Pug)Smith and Brittanie, his brother Mike Perry and his wife Susan, with sons Robert Perry and Sean Perry and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Tom was preceded in death by his mom, his dad, his brother-in-law Jess Smith, his stepson Stephen Virgilio, and many other special uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Tom worked many years in the oilfields of Taft and surrounding areas. After retiring Tom and Candy bought a home and moved to Pinedale, WY, where he resided at his time of death.
Tom, Dad, Papa, you will be forever and always in our hearts and missed dearly.
We welcome you to join the family in a “Celebration of Life” honoring Tom at the Petroleum Club, January 29, 2022, 1 pm.
