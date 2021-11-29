Thora Wheeler

Thora Louise Kollenborn Wheeler, Age 101 of Taft, California passed away Friday morning, November 19, 2021.
When one lives 48 days before your 102nd birthday, we celebrate life and not death. We take comfort in knowing she had a long plentiful life. She is now re-united with her love of +75 years and there’s no doubt that Charley is waiting in the clouds for her to take her hand while saying “what took you so damn long” and off they go dancing in the clouds to heaven and everyone watching is saying “Dance Thora Dance”!!
She is pre-deceased by her husband Charley, and son Gary Wheeler, Survived by her children and spouses Mary and Ed Norris, Chuck and Chrissie Wheeler and Daughter-in-law Helen Wheeler, 6 grandchildren Lyle Norris, Jodie Fall, Terri Wheeler, Mark Wheeler, Chris Wheeler and Chuck Wheeler, 8 great grandchildren Charley, Morgan, Kelsey, Lexi, Zak, Allison, Emily, and Nichole, and 4 great great grandchildren Owen, Raelyn, Layla and Dallas.
Funeral Services will be help at 1:00PM on Friday, December 3, 2021 at The West Side District Cemetery located at 440 Bob Hampton Road, Taft California, 93268
