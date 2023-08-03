New Taft College Women’ s Basketball Head Coach Romeo Lagmay, Jr. received his first incoming commitments,
Three young basketball players are joining the Cougars.
The first for the upcoming 2023-24 recruiting class is Jasmeen Lemons.
Lemons will be joining returning sophomores Yareli Gomez and Brandy Edwards.
Lemons will also be a sophomore transferring from Milwaukee Area Technical College, an NJCAA Division II program in Wisconsin that went 17-13 last season. Her freshman season she appeared in 24 games averaging 5 points, 2 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
Originally from Houston, Texas, the 5’7” guard averaged 10 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals in her senior season at Alief Hastings under head coach Corey Brotherton. After her senior campaign, Lemons was voted All-District and a Greater Houston All-Star.
“To say the least, I am excited and thankful for the opportunity to join the Taft College Family and thrive on and off the court, “she said.
“Jasmeen is very tenacious,” Lagmay said. “Her attitude and commitment to dominate is the approach our program needs. She has experience and will give fits on both ends of the court. I’m glad to welcome her to Cougar Nation.”
Kahree Horton of Meridian, Idaho became the second official commitment to join the Taft College Cougars for the upcoming season.
The 5’5” guard played for Centennial High School and is part of the Tree of Hope AAU organization. At Centennial, a 5A class school in the Southern Idaho Conference, Horton averaged 11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals. She was voted All-Conference Honorable Mention in her senior year.
“I chose Taft College because of the family feel environment,” Horton said after a campus visit.
“Kahree brings an all-around game to the table. She has a solid attack scoring from different angles of the court,” Lagmay said. “Her attitude is positive, and she wants what is best for her team. This is another great commitment for our program.”
Lagmay has brought in a solid product from the windy city—Chicago, Illinois. Aaliyah Tidwell is a 5’9” undersized post player hailing from Curie Metropolitan High School.
Tidwell was a 3-year captain who averaged 8 points, 10 rebounds and 2 assists. She also played AAU with the Lady Rebelz and Chicago Demons where she won a few MVP awards during her freshman year.
“I committed to Taft College because the program will allow me to become a better leader, a better hooper, and a well-rounded person forever.”
“Aaliyah is going to be a force with whom to be reckoned. She embraces physicality and will make her presence known in the paint,” Lagmay said. “The muscle she brings down low is a major piece of the puzzle for which we’ve been looking. We are glad to welcome Aaliyah to Cougar Country.”
Tidwell becomes the fifth Women’s Basketball player for Taft College’s 2023-2024 roster.
