Timothy Conway Moncier, a resident of Lompoc, died from natural causes on July 9, 2022. He was 71.
Tim was born in the Kern County community of Taft on April 23, 1951. He was preceded in death by his mother, Caroline Moncier Casparis, father, Ray Moncier, his brother, Ray Moncier Jr., and his stepfather Ken Casparis. He is survived by his wife, Ana, of Lompoc.
He graduated from Taft High School, where he participated in football and track, in 1969 and from Taft College, where he earned an associate’s degree, in 1971. He then completed his undergraduate education at the College of Idaho near Boise, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in his favorite subject, history. He later earned a master’s degree.
Moncier served several years in the 1970s as a tank commander in the U.S. Army.
Tim taught high school in Lompoc, as well as at Allan Hancock College. He also was an enthusiastic teacher of citizenship preparation and English as a second language classes and was thought of highly in the Latino community.
