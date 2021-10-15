Tina Juanita Wilson, 67, of Taft, CA, passed away on September 22nd, 2021, in her home in Taft, surrounded by her family.
Celebration of Life will be Saturday, October 9th at 9 am at Taft First Assembly of God (314 Asher Ave). Burial will follow at Westside Cemetery.
Tina was born in Titusville, PA, to Paul and Patricia Riley on October 28th, 1953. Her family moved to California in the fifties and the oilfield work brought them to Taft, Ca. She was with the love of her life, Ron Sereno for over 30 years. Together, they had board and care homes where they took care of many individuals in the Taft area. They also owned different cafes the most recent one being The Derrick Café in Fellows. After retiring from the café, once again, Tina opened her home to take care of those that needed end of life care. Tina would help anyone and everyone in need. You also knew that she would tell you exactly what you needed to hear and that is what made so many love her.
Tina is preceded in death by her love, Ron Sereno, parents Paul and Patricia Riley, sisters Rebecca Caples, Rosie Kolar, and Pamela Caples, brother Paul Riley, and step son Joe Sereno.
She is survived by daughter, Amber Foster, step-children, Bridget (Aniceto) Castillo, James Sereno, MaryAnne Hawkins, Ronnie Sereno, and Sherrie Sereno, brother Roger (Ruth) Riley, grandson Severyn (Danica) Woodward, Paris Foster, Taylor Ramos and Tyler Ramos, great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, cousins, and too many friends to list.
