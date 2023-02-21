Tina Marie Smith was born in Taft, California on November 18, 1958 and died in Bakersfield, California on February 16, 2023. Tina was preceeded in death by her mother, Shirley Jean Creech, her father Richard Smith and stepmother Doris Smith as well as her sister Deonia Smith-Fannon and her nephew Jardin Silveira.
Tina grew up in Taft and attend Taft Union High School, Taft Community college and Kaplan University where she obtained a BA in Business Administration. She worked many jobs but settled in at Chevron where she worked for over twenty years as a gauger. She loved working in the Oil Fields and the people she worked with. In 2012 Tina suffered a stroke and had to retire from the job she loved but did not retire from life. Tina had many friends and family who she loved to spend time with. Tina was a huge lover of animals and nature.
Tina leaves behind her three sisters: Teresa & Dan Abbey, Ginger & Dave Molloy, and Kendra Smith. She loved her nieces and nephews as follow: Kenneth & Shannon Abbey, Christopher & Krissy Abbey, Morgan Abbey, Amanda Fannon, Jefferey Fannon, Jennifer Fannon-King, Ceili Rogan and Amber Haisten. She also has great nieces and nephews: Casey, Jody and Paul Abbey, Hailey, Caleb and Ethan Abbey, and Isabella and Kenneth King. Her dear friend for life Julie Steel and her children are also part of our family.
There will be a celebration of life for Tina on Sunday, February 26, 2023, from 12 pm to 5:00 pm at Taft Historic Fort, 915 N 10th St., Taft, California. Please come and share stories and memories. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Unity K9 Express Rescue & Outreach, Taft California.
