Tracy Arlene (Botts) Jeffries passed away peacefully with family at her side on May 6, 2022 at her home in Taft Ca. Tracy was Born on September 8, 1967 in Paso Robles, California to Bill and Patricia Botts. Tracy graduated from Paso Robles High school in 1985.
Tracy worked at A&W in Paso Robles for many years before moving to Arkansas to be with her mom and dad and worked at the Wal Mart photo center in Bentonville Arkansas .Tracy moved back to California and worked at the Cameron Park Airpark Deli where she met her future husband and best friend. After giving birth to her fourth child, Tracy decided to be a stay-at-home mom and raise her children and had the pleasure to help with the grandkids who were the apple of her eye. Tracy loved God and was an active member of the Westside believers fellowship in Taft, Ca.
Tracy had a loving relationship with those that were close to her. She loved Jesus and showed great strength while battling cancer she never gave up and was an inspiration to all those that she met.
Tracy is preceded in death by her mother Pat and her father-in-law Ron Jeffries who she is now rejoicing with.
Tracy is survived by her loving husband (Darin) of 22 years and four children, Kortney (Richard), Morgan (Domonic), Jeremiah and Garrett, her father William Botts, brother Travis Botts (Andrea) and her two Grandchildren Hunter and Harper.
There will be a celebration of life service on June 4,2022 at Westside Believers Fellowship in Taft at 101 main Street, Taft, Ca.
