Trannie Lou Brookover

88 years 11 months and 24 days
Mom gained her heavenly wings on May 14, 2022 at 5:15 pm at the home of her son in Fellows, CA surrounded by loved ones.
She was born in Clarendon, Arkansas to William "Bill" Neal (her first true love) and Ruby Mae Neal.
Trannie was married to Homer Wilkerson on October 1, 1949. They were married for 28 years until his passing in March of 1977. It was 2 years later she was introduced to LD Brookover. Trannie & LD were married on April 6, 1979. They were married for 32 very happy years until the Lord called him home on April 11, 2011.
Trannie has taken on many tasks during her life. She worked in the cotton field, the potato field, picked greens and strawberries every summer, she hoed weeds in the field but the job she loved the most was her job as lead custodian. Trannie was employed for over 40 years as lead custodian first at Maricopa Schools then after having moved to Fellows she once again took on the role. All the students loved her and many referred to her as Grandma.
Anyone that knew Trannie knew she walked hand-in-hand daily with her Lord and Savior. She taught many years as Sunday School teacher, and led the Missionettes at church. Every year, with the assistance of her daughter Mariam, she led and orchestrated the church Christmas program. Church was the center part of her life.
Trannie was preceeded in death by her father "Bill", her brother Billy, her mother Ruby, her brother Edgar and sister Edna. She is survived by her son Pastor Richard Wilkerson (Regina), her son Jim Brookover, her son David Wilkerson (Donna), her son Dow Ray Brookover (Sue), daughter Sharon Orr (Curt), daughter Mariam Hunt (Bob) and her brother James Neal. Her grandchildren Misty Fetzer (Billy), Dwight Hunt (Nicole) Rick Wilkerson (Diane), Lisa Wayne (Robert), Brad Wilkerson (Taylor), Jennifer Hopkins (Clay) Davey Wilkerson, Shasta Privett (Robert), Laura Graves (Travis), Krista Claxon (Ryan Owens) Michael Claxon and Josh Tiger, Chris Brookover, Carrie Brookover, Tony Ray. Trannie is survived by 53 Great Grandkids, 10 Great-Great Grandkids. She is survived by many, many friends and church family members.
There will be a viewing at Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane on Monday May 23, 2022 from 4PM – 8PM. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday May 24, 2022 at 10:00 AM at West Side Cemetery in Taft, CA. The family has invited those that would wish to share in fellowship to join them at the Taft Church Of God at 419 Polk St Taft, CA following the service.
